Poolan (undisclosed) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice and appears ready for Saturday's game against the Flames, Scott Billeck of the Winnipeg Sun reports.

The Jets made a surprising move by claiming Luca Sbisa off waivers from the Ducks on Wednesday, and it's even more of a surprise now that Poolman is healthy. Perhaps the Jets are simply adding depth to send Ville Heinola back to juniors before he plays 10 games and burns a year of his entry-level contract. Regardless, Poolman is expected be ready to gear up for Saturday's contest.