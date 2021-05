Poolman (undisclosed) participated in a non-contact jersey at Friday's game-day skate and won't play versus Toronto, Ken Wiebe of Sportsnet reports.

Poolman would likely be hard-pressed to break into the Jets' lineup even if fully fit, so this latest injury won't improve his chances of logging ice time in the postseason. If he does make an appearance, it would likely be due to injury or in favor of Jordie Benn.