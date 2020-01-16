Jets' Tucker Poolman: Placed on IR
Poolman (lower body) was designated for injured reserve Thursday.
Even using retroactive IR, Poolman won't be eligible to return until Tuesday's matchup with Carolina. Considering the Jets are heading out on a three-game road trip after Friday's matchup with Tampa Bay, it seems likely that the Iowa native will be held out until after the All-Star break. In addition to losing Poolman, the Jets also placed Carl Dahlstrom (hand) on injured reserve, so look for a defenseman to be called up from the minors, with Cameron Schilling the odds on favorite.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.