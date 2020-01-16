Poolman (lower body) was designated for injured reserve Thursday.

Even using retroactive IR, Poolman won't be eligible to return until Tuesday's matchup with Carolina. Considering the Jets are heading out on a three-game road trip after Friday's matchup with Tampa Bay, it seems likely that the Iowa native will be held out until after the All-Star break. In addition to losing Poolman, the Jets also placed Carl Dahlstrom (hand) on injured reserve, so look for a defenseman to be called up from the minors, with Cameron Schilling the odds on favorite.