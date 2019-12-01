Poolman posted an assist, three blocked shots and two hits in Saturday's 2-1 loss to the Kings.

Poolman played provider on a give-and-go that resulted in a goal for Jack Roslovic in the third period. The helper gives Poolman eight points in 25 games. The 26-year-old defenseman has added 25 shots on goal, 25 blocked shots and 22 hits this season.