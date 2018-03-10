Poolman was recalled from AHL Manitoba on Saturday, Mitchell Clinton of JetsTV reports.

Poolman has registered 10 points through 17 minor-league games, but a goal represents his lone offensive contribution for the Jets after 15 appearances. Due to his limited role, it's unlikely that the 2013 fifth-round draft pick will be able to help many fantasy owners down the stretch.

