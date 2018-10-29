Poolman was recalled from AHL Manitoba on Saturday, TSN reports.

Poolman registered just two points over 24 games with the Jets last season, but to his credit, he did manage a plus-2 rating to complement 18 blocked shots and 20 hits over that span. Winnipeg's fifth-round (127th overall) draft pick from 2013 should at least be a serviceable "real life" option when called upon for duty at the top level.