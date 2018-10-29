Jets' Tucker Poolman: Pulled back to parent club
Poolman was recalled from AHL Manitoba on Saturday, TSN reports.
Poolman registered just two points over 24 games with the Jets last season, but to his credit, he did manage a plus-2 rating to complement 18 blocked shots and 20 hits over that span. Winnipeg's fifth-round (127th overall) draft pick from 2013 should at least be a serviceable "real life" option when called upon for duty at the top level.
