Poolman (undisclosed) notched two hits, two PIM and a plus-1 rating in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Canucks.

Poolman missed three games with the injury. It's the second time this year he's been out of the lineup after he also spent time in the NHL's COVID-19 protocol. He has no points, 12 blocked shots, 12 shots on net and a plus-1 rating through eight appearances.