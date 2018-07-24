Poolman agreed to terms with the Jets on a three-year contract extension Tuesday worth $775,000 annually, Ken Wiebe of the Winnipeg Sun reports.

Poolman put up just two points in 24 games as a rookie last season, but with a new contract in hand, he can now focus squarely on improving for the upcoming campaign. Of course, he didn't get substantial minutes (12:34 of ice time) in his first year, so he'll need to see a pretty big spike in that area to possess fantasy value. Poolman made a splash with the University of North Dakota -- adding 72 points (20 goals, 52 assists) over 118 games from 2014-17 -- suggesting that he does have potential in the attacking zone.