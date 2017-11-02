Poolman was sent down to AHL Manitoba on Thursday.

Poolman has been a healthy scratch in each of the Jets' previous five outings, so it shouldn't come as a surprise he is being reassigned in order to get more play time. Fans likely would have preferred to see the youngster suit up on a more consistent basis, but have to agree watching from the press box isn't going to help his development. The move can probably be seen as an indication that Adam Lowry (upper body) is ready to be activated off injured reserve.