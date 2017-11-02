Jets' Tucker Poolman: Reassigned to minors
Poolman was sent down to AHL Manitoba on Thursday.
Poolman has been a healthy scratch in each of the Jets' previous five outings, so it shouldn't come as a surprise he is being reassigned in order to get more play time. Fans likely would have preferred to see the youngster suit up on a more consistent basis, but have to agree watching from the press box isn't going to help his development. The move can probably be seen as an indication that Adam Lowry (upper body) is ready to be activated off injured reserve.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...