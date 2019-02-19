Poolman was promoted from AHL Manitoba on Tuesday.

Poolman's call-up doesn't bode well for Dustin Byfuglien's (lower body) availability against the Avalanche on Wednesday, though it could be a precautionary move as the team is heading out on a three-game road trip. Even if Byfuglien is unable to play, Poolman figures to be an emergency depth option and is unlikely to slot into the lineup.