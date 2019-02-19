Jets' Tucker Poolman: Recalled from minors
Poolman was promoted from AHL Manitoba on Tuesday.
Poolman's call-up doesn't bode well for Dustin Byfuglien's (lower body) availability against the Avalanche on Wednesday, though it could be a precautionary move as the team is heading out on a three-game road trip. Even if Byfuglien is unable to play, Poolman figures to be an emergency depth option and is unlikely to slot into the lineup.
