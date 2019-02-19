Poolman was promoted from AHL Manitoba on Tuesday.

Poolman's call-up doesn't bode well for Dustin Byfuglien's (lower body) availability against the Avalanche on Wednesday, though it could be a precautionary move as the team is heading out on a three-game road trip. Even if Byfuglien is unable to play, Poolman figures to be an emergency depth option and is unlikely to slot into the lineup.

More News
Our Latest Stories