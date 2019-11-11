Play

Poolman picked up an assist in Sunday's 3-2 win over Dallas.

Poolman has points in back-to-back games for the first time in his NHL career. The Iowa native has already set new career highs in assists (three) and points (four) in 16 outings this year and could push for the 20-point mark if he can hold on to a spot in the lineup.

