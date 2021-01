Poolman is no longer listed on the NHL's COVID-19 protocol list, Mitchell Clinton of JetsTV reports.

Poolman, who's been sidelined since Jan. 16 due to the NHL's COVID-19 protocols, will still have to be added to the Jets' active roster before returning to game action. The 27-year-old blueliner went scoreless while posting a minus-1 rating in 18:53 of ice time in his lone appearance this season.