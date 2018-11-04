Jets' Tucker Poolman: Returned to AHL without appearing for Jets
Poolman was returned to AHL Manitoba by the Jets on Saturday, Ken Wiebe of the Winnipeg Sun reports.
Poolman traveled with the team to Finland as a reserve option for the two-game set against Florida, but his services ultimately weren't required. The 25-year-old blueliner is yet to make an appearance for the big club this season but logged two points in 24 games with Winnipeg last season. He's right on the border between the AHL and NHL, suggesting Poolman's likely first in line to get called back up should the injury bug strike on the blue line.
