Jets' Tucker Poolman: Rough return to action
Poolman recorded two hits and a minus-3 rating in Friday's 3-2 loss to the Sharks.
Seeing his first action since Jan. 12 after recovering from a lower body injury, Poolman didn't exactly provide the Jets' blue line with the boost it was looking for. The 26-year-old has two goals and 13 points through 45 games this season with 10 PIM, 46 hits, 48 blocked shots, 52 shots on net and a minus-6 rating.
