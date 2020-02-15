Poolman recorded two hits and a minus-3 rating in Friday's 3-2 loss to the Sharks.

Seeing his first action since Jan. 12 after recovering from a lower body injury, Poolman didn't exactly provide the Jets' blue line with the boost it was looking for. The 26-year-old has two goals and 13 points through 45 games this season with 10 PIM, 46 hits, 48 blocked shots, 52 shots on net and a minus-6 rating.