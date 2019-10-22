Jets' Tucker Poolman: Ruled out against Kings
Poolman is dealing with a minor undisclosed injury that will keep him out of the lineup versus Los Angeles on Tuesday, Mitchell Clinton of JetsTV reports.
Poolman is playing a meager 15:21 per game this season, so his absence is unlikely to impact the majority of fantasy owners. In those appearances, the blueliner notched one goal, eight hits and 10 shots. With the Iowa native on the shelf, Anthony Bitetto (lower body) will return to action Tuesday.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.