Poolman is dealing with a minor undisclosed injury that will keep him out of the lineup versus Los Angeles on Tuesday, Mitchell Clinton of JetsTV reports.

Poolman is playing a meager 15:21 per game this season, so his absence is unlikely to impact the majority of fantasy owners. In those appearances, the blueliner notched one goal, eight hits and 10 shots. With the Iowa native on the shelf, Anthony Bitetto (lower body) will return to action Tuesday.