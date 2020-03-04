Poolman scored a short-handed goal and had two shots with three hits in Tuesday's 3-1 win over Buffalo.

Poolman joined a rush shorthanded late in the second period and re-directed a Kyle Connor centering feed to put the Jets up 2-0, a goal that proved to be the game-winner. The 26-year-old, enjoying his first full season with Winnipeg, displayed an offensive element inhis game as a collegian at the University of North Dakota but that has yet to translate at the NHL level. He's produced three goals and 14 points with 24 PIM and 61 shots on goal through 54 games this season.