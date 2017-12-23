Jets' Tucker Poolman: Scores first career goal
Poolman scored the first goal of his career and logged 14:31 of ice time during Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Islanders.
The Dubuque, IA native has played just 17 professional games (10 in the NHL) after a three-year stint at the University of North Dakota, so it's been a quick climb to the highest level. Poolman is obviously still a raw talent, and he would be honing his craft with Manitoba in the AHL if Winnipeg wasn't dealing with so many injuries to its defense corps. It's probably safe to ignore Poolman in the majority of seasonal settings, but he could be a player to keep tabs on in cavernous keeper/dynasty formats.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...