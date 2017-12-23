Poolman scored the first goal of his career and logged 14:31 of ice time during Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Islanders.

The Dubuque, IA native has played just 17 professional games (10 in the NHL) after a three-year stint at the University of North Dakota, so it's been a quick climb to the highest level. Poolman is obviously still a raw talent, and he would be honing his craft with Manitoba in the AHL if Winnipeg wasn't dealing with so many injuries to its defense corps. It's probably safe to ignore Poolman in the majority of seasonal settings, but he could be a player to keep tabs on in cavernous keeper/dynasty formats.