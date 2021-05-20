Poolman (undisclosed) scored a goal on two shots, doled out three hits and went plus-2 in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Oilers in Game 1.

Poolman missed the last three games of the regular season with an injury, but he returned to a third-pairing role Wednesday. The 27-year-old cleaned up a rebound at 11:01 of the second period to tie the game at 1-1. He had just a single assist to go with 69 hits and 49 blocked shots in 39 regular-season outings this year -- he shouldn't be expected to produce much offense.