Poolman scored a goal on two shots Thursday in a 4-1 loss to the Blackhawks.

Poolman hammered a one-timer from the high slot early in the third period to give the Jets a little bit of life, drawing them to within 2-1. It was just the second goal of the season for the 26-year-old and his first since opening week. A defense-first defenseman, Poolman has 12 points in 33 games during his sophomore campaign.