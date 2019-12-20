Jets' Tucker Poolman: Scores lone goal in loss
Poolman scored a goal on two shots Thursday in a 4-1 loss to the Blackhawks.
Poolman hammered a one-timer from the high slot early in the third period to give the Jets a little bit of life, drawing them to within 2-1. It was just the second goal of the season for the 26-year-old and his first since opening week. A defense-first defenseman, Poolman has 12 points in 33 games during his sophomore campaign.
