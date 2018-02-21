Poolman was assigned to AHL Manitoba on Wednesday.

Selected by the Jets in the fifth round of the 2013 draft, Poolman's just getting started on his NHL career. He has drawn into 15 games for the parent club this season, with one goal representing his point total. The man who helped the University of North Dakota to the Frozen Four championship in 2016 also has six points through 13 games for the AHL's Moose. While he remains a work in progress, the skilled blueliner should be fantasy relevant in the coming seasons.