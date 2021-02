Poolman (not injury related) is on track to be added to Winnipeg's active roster and play Thursday against the Senators, Ken Wiebe of Sportsnet reports.

Poolman has been working his way into game shape since being activated from the NHL's COVID-19 protocols list nearly two weeks ago, but coach Paul Maurice evidently believes the 27-year-old blueliner is finally ready to rock. The 6-foot-2 American picked up 16 points in 57 games with the Jets last campaign.