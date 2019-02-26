Jets' Tucker Poolman: Shipped down to minors
Poolman was demoted to AHL Manitoba on Monday.
Following the additions of Nathan Beaulieu and Bogdan Kiselevich to the Jets' blue line, Poolman wasn't going to get any minutes. While the 23-man roster limit is no longer in place, there is little reason not to send the youngster back down to the Moose in order to get some play time. If any additional injuries pop up, Poolman figures to be atop the short list of potential call-ups.
