Poolman was reassigned to AHL Manitoba on Tuesday.

Poolman was the final player cut from camp for Tuesday's roster deadline after being unable to beat out veterans Joe Morrow or Dmitry Kulikov for a spot on the 23-man roster. The youngster figures to be a top pairing defenseman for the Moose, likely alongside fellow prospect Sami Niku -- both of whom should still see some action in the NHL this season.