Poolman (upper body) is set to miss Tuesday's matchup with New Jersey, Darrin Bauming of NHL.com reports.

Poolman is still considered day-to-day, but it appears he won't be ready in time for Tuesday's matchup. The blueliner has managed just one assist, 11 shots and a disastrous minus-11 rating in his previous 10 games. A strong outing from Luca Sbisa could see Poolman assigned to the press box on a more permanent basis.