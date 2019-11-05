Jets' Tucker Poolman: Sidelined Tuesday
Poolman (upper body) is set to miss Tuesday's matchup with New Jersey, Darrin Bauming of NHL.com reports.
Poolman is still considered day-to-day, but it appears he won't be ready in time for Tuesday's matchup. The blueliner has managed just one assist, 11 shots and a disastrous minus-11 rating in his previous 10 games. A strong outing from Luca Sbisa could see Poolman assigned to the press box on a more permanent basis.
