Poolman registered an assist, four shots on goal, two hits and two blocked shots in Wednesday's 4-3 shootout win over the Maple Leafs.

Poolman went eight games without a point before drawing the secondary assist on Mark Scheifele's second-period tally. The 26-year-old blueliner has 13 points, 50 shots, 47 blocks and 43 hits in 42 contests this season as the more defensive half of a pairing with Josh Morrissey. With modest production across many stats, fantasy owners in deeper formats could have use for Poolman's skill set.