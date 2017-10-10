Poolman will see his first NHL action Monday against Edmonton, Brian Munz of TSN 1290 Winnipeg reports.

After being a standout defensemen last season for the University of North Dakota, Poolman will be inserted into Winnipeg's lineup Monday to replace Dustin Byfuglien, who was ruled out at the last minute with an undisclosed injury. While it's unknown what the team's plans are for Poolman once Byfuglien returns, the 24-year-old showed NHL potential in college and could stick around if he plays well. He'll be paired with veteran Tobias Enstrom against the Oilers.