Jets' Tucker Poolman: Will miss multiple games
Poolman (lower body) won't play during the team's two-game homestand and may not return until after the All-Star break, Ken Wiebe of The Athletic reports.
It looks like Poolman will be out for at least a week, and the team may opt to play it safe and keep him out until the end of the month. Poolman has accrued 13 points through 44 games this year. Sami Niku bumped up to the top pairing in Poolman's stead during Monday's morning skate.
