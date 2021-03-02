Poolman (undisclosed) will be back in the lineup against Vancouver on Tuesday, Ken Wiebe of Sportsnet reports, which will see him activated off injured reserve.

In seven games this season, Poolman has yet to register a point and has just 11 shots and six hits while averaging 16:50 of ice time. As such, fantasy players probably shouldn't be lining up to get Poolman in their lineups. While coach Paul Maurice wouldn't indicate he was coming out of the lineup for Poolman, Sami Niku figures to be the most likely option.