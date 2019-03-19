Jets' Tyler Myers: Banks game-winning goal
Myers scored his ninth goal of the season, which was the decisive tally in Monday's 3-2 win over the Kings.
Myers has two goals and three assists over nine games in March, adding 16 blocked shots and 17 shots on goal in that span. For the season, the 29-year-old blueliner has accumulated 27 points, which is down from the 36 he had last year.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...