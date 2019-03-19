Jets' Tyler Myers: Banks game-winning goal

Myers scored his ninth goal of the season, which was the decisive tally in Monday's 3-2 win over the Kings.

Myers has two goals and three assists over nine games in March, adding 16 blocked shots and 17 shots on goal in that span. For the season, the 29-year-old blueliner has accumulated 27 points, which is down from the 36 he had last year.

