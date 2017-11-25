Jets' Tyler Myers: Chips in two helpers in win

Myers recorded two assists and three shots during Friday's 4-1 win over Anaheim.

After playing just 11 games last season, Myers recorded a single goal through the first nine games this year. Since, he's collected two goals and eight assists over the past 13 games. The improved offensive numbers have the 27-year-old defenseman back on the fantasy radar, and he's a potential grab in most settings. Additionally, it's also worth noting that Winnipeg has won its way into the Presidents' Trophy race, and owning players on high-scoring teams that win never hurts.