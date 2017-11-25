Jets' Tyler Myers: Chips in two helpers in win
Myers recorded two assists and three shots during Friday's 4-1 win over Anaheim.
After playing just 11 games last season, Myers recorded a single goal through the first nine games this year. Since, he's collected two goals and eight assists over the past 13 games. The improved offensive numbers have the 27-year-old defenseman back on the fantasy radar, and he's a potential grab in most settings. Additionally, it's also worth noting that Winnipeg has won its way into the Presidents' Trophy race, and owning players on high-scoring teams that win never hurts.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...