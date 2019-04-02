Jets' Tyler Myers: Collects 30th point
Myers posted an assist, three hits, two blocked shots and two shots in Monday's 4-3 overtime win over the Blackhawks.
The helper gives Myers 30 points in 77 games, as well as a career-high 151 shots. He's gathered a plus-15 rating. He's not likely to match the 36 points he had last season, but he's been a useful blueliner to fantasy owners in deep formats.
