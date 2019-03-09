Jets' Tyler Myers: Collects early helper

Myers registered an assist on the first goal of an 8-1 win over the Hurricanes on Friday.

Myers' assist came on the opening goal by Kevin Hayes. Myers also recorded a plus-3 rating in the contest. The 6-foot-8 defender has 24 points (eight goals, 16 assists) in 65 games this season, as well as 127 shots on goal. He's got a chance to hit 30 points for the second consecutive season, but he can't be expected to do much more than that.