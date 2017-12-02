Jets' Tyler Myers: Collects two points in high-scoring affair

Myers delivered a power-play goal and an assist Friday, culminating in a 7-4 home win over the Golden Knights.

If the Texan keeps up this half-point-per-game pace, he should be able to establish a new career high. Myers dropped 48 points (11 goals, 37 assists) and a plus-13 rating on the way to clinching the Calder Trophy for top rookie in 2009-10, but that's been his best season to date. A lower-body injury limited the mobile rearguard to 11 games last season, but he looks spry and more focused on the attacking zone this year. Take full advantage.