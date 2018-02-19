Jets' Tyler Myers: Dishes out trio of assists

Myers assisted on three of seven Winnipeg goals in Sunday's win over the Panthers.

Myers has been rolling of late, racking up six points (one goal) in his last three games. The blueliner is a two-way force on the first defensive pairing and is now up to 32 points in 59 games. With the success the Jets have had this season, the 28-year-old power-play quarterback is a must-own in all formats.