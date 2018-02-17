Jets' Tyler Myers: Ends minus rating streak

Myers found the score sheet with a pair of assists, helping his team cruise by Colorado by a 6-1 margin on Friday.

Myers just overcame a six-game drought, but the goal scored against Washington on Tuesday might be the catalyst that gets Myers back on form. He hasn't been scoring like this since his first season in the league, and he just broke a four-game streak of being a minus payer. In most situations, he's a good defenseman to have.