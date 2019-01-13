Jets' Tyler Myers: Eyeing Tuesday return

Coach Paul Maurice said Myers (lower body) won't play Sunday versus the Ducks, Mitchell Clinton of the Jets' official site reports reports.

Maurice added that if Myers continues to feel good Monday, he should be able to return for Tuesday's game versus the Golden Knights. His absence allows Sami Niku to crack the lineup while Joe Morrow is expected to see an uptick in ice time.

More News
Our Latest Stories