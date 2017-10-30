Jets' Tyler Myers: Factors into commanding win over Pens

Myers registered an even-strength assist in Sunday's 7-1 home defeat over the Penguins.

This was just the second point of the season for Myers, who continues to be relied upon more for his own-zone production. For example, he's logged multiple blocked shot totals in half of his games played thus far, and his plus-7 rating is currently the best of any Jets player.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories