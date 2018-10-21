Jets' Tyler Myers: First points of season

Myers had a goal and an assist in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Coyotes.

The goal was the big man's first of the season. Myers has gotten off to a slow start this season and now has just two points in eight games. Last season's 36-point total was his best since 2010-11. But the harsh reality is that the game has changed significantly and guys his size struggle with the pace of the game and the demands of defending today's agile forwards. Don't expect offensive miracles here -- Myers will be too tired from chasing guys to focus on production.