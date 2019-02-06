Jets' Tyler Myers: Garners assist

Myers notched a helper in Tuesday's clash with San Jose.

Myers is riding a four-game point streak while averaging 23:12 of ice time over that stretch. With Dustin Byfuglien (ankle) sidelined, Myers has seen his minutes increase (22:14 versus his season average 19:54), but should continue to log big minutes even once Byfuglien is cleared to return.

