Jets' Tyler Myers: Garners assist
Myers notched a helper in Tuesday's clash with San Jose.
Myers is riding a four-game point streak while averaging 23:12 of ice time over that stretch. With Dustin Byfuglien (ankle) sidelined, Myers has seen his minutes increase (22:14 versus his season average 19:54), but should continue to log big minutes even once Byfuglien is cleared to return.
