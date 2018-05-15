Jets' Tyler Myers: Garners helper Monday

Myers earned an assist in Monday's Game 2 defeat to the Golden Knights.

While Myers may have logged just 16:32 of ice time, that did include a brief 0:49 with the man advantage, which was enough for him to snag a power-play assist. In the last seven games, the blueliner has registered a mere six shots, which doesn't bode well for his chances of finding the back of the net.

