Jets' Tyler Myers: Garners helper versus Vancouver
Myers ended his 10-game pointless streak with an assist against the Canucks on Monday.
Myers is off to a slow start this season (three points in 19 games) coming off his 36-point 2017-18 campaign. The blueliner's decreased productivity is likely related to the fact that he is logging just 18:34 of ice time per game, which is nearly three minutes less than last year (21:26).
