Jets' Tyler Myers: Grabs another helper

Myers delivered his fourth assist of the season Tuesday night in a 4-1 home win over the Coyotes.

We wouldn't get too excited about this performance from Myers since the hapless Coyotes have yet to win a regulation game this season, but the American rearguard has now surpassed his five points from an injury-riddled 2016-17 campaign. He also boasts an impressive plus-7 rating while picking up consistent ice time with the man advantage, so consider deploying him in deep leagues.