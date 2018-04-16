Jets' Tyler Myers: Helped off ice in Game 3
Myers collided with Marcus Foligno in an awkward collision by the boards during Game 3 against Minnesota on Sunday, and he had to be helped by the trainers to the locker room after laying on the ice for several moments Ken Wiebe of the Winnipeg Sun reports.
It appeared that Myers got his skate twisted against the boards by the Winnipeg bench, and the injury is presumably to his lower body. The severity is unknown at the moment, but his status should be updated before Tuesday's Game 4 matchup with Minnesota. If the 28-year-old is unable to go, Tucker Poolman figures to draw into the lineup.
