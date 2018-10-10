Jets' Tyler Myers: Ice time much lower than usual

Myers has accumulated eight penalty minutes through his first three games, while also seeing a noticeable dip in ice time.

It's been an inauspicious start to the 2018-19 campaign for Winnipeg's 6-foot-8, 229-pound blueliner. Sure, the penalty minutes have directly factored into his reduced rink run, but it's worth noting that Myers averaged 21:26 of ice time last season, only to dip to 17:18 through the first three games of the 2018-19 campaign. While it's far too early to sound the alarm, fantasy owners can't be happy with Myers' third-pairing assignment and lack of production, especially knowing that he's starting 69 percent of his even-strength shifts in the offensive zone.