Jets' Tyler Myers: Logs helper

Myers tallied an assist and finished with a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's Game 3 win against Nashville.

After filling a limited role in Winnipeg's first-round series, averaging less than 18 minutes of time on ice per game, Myers has been given more of a chance to assert himself against the Preds. Through three games, the former Calder Trophy winner has played over 22 minutes per game, including 1:49 on the power play, and owns a plus-4 rating.