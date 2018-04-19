Jets' Tyler Myers: Not ruled out for Game 5
Coach Paul Maurice described Myers (undisclosed) as a game-time decision for Friday's Game 5 against the Wild, Paul Friesen of Winnipeg Sun reports.
While Myers hasn't officially been ruled out for the contest, it wouldn't be surprising if the Jets ultimately elect to hold the blueliner out with a 3-1 lead in the series and two home games remaining. Official word on his status may not arrive until the team takes the ice for pregame warmups Friday, however.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...