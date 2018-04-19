Jets' Tyler Myers: Not ruled out for Game 5

Coach Paul Maurice described Myers (undisclosed) as a game-time decision for Friday's Game 5 against the Wild, Paul Friesen of Winnipeg Sun reports.

While Myers hasn't officially been ruled out for the contest, it wouldn't be surprising if the Jets ultimately elect to hold the blueliner out with a 3-1 lead in the series and two home games remaining. Official word on his status may not arrive until the team takes the ice for pregame warmups Friday, however.