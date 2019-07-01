Jets' Tyler Myers: On verge of signing with Vancouver
Myers is closing in on a five-year, $30 million deal with the Canucks, Andy Strickland of 590 The Fan reports.
Vancouver is courting a 10-year veteran, with Myers having amassed 74 goals and 191 assists through 635 career contests between the Sabres and Jets. His massive 6-foot-8, 229-pound frame provides a thick layer of defense, and it's relatively easy for him to create space in the attacking zone to the benefit of fantasy owners abound. However, the Canucks only averaged 2.67 goals per game this past season -- which tied New Jersey for 25th overall -- so there should be some immediate concerns about Myers dipping in value away from the Jets, a team that ranked seventh in scoring.
