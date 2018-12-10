Jets' Tyler Myers: One of each in win

Myers scored a goal and assisted on another in a 7-1 win over the Flyers on Sunday.

The 6-foot-8 defenseman played a role in Winnipeg's sixth and seventh goals of the game, including tallying the primary assist on Bryan Little's power-play goal. It was a surprising two-point performance for the towering blueliner, moving Myers to a pair of goals and four assists in 29 games this season.