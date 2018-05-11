Jets' Tyler Myers: Opens scoring in Game 7 win

Myers finished with a goal and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 5-1 Game 7 win over the Predators.

Myers connected from a sharp angle to open the scoring 8:41 into the first period. He has three goals and two helpers through the first two rounds of the playoffs. Up next is a Western Conference finals matchup with the Golden Knights.

