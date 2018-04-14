Jets' Tyler Myers: Opens scoring in victory
Myers had the first goal of the night and added an assist Friday in a 4-1 win over Minnesota in Game 2.
Amazingly, that was Myers' first goal in exactly two months, as his last regular-season goal came Feb. 13. If the defenseman's got his touch back, he's going to be a nice sleeper play given the chances that the Jets are creating so far in this series. He should be a solid option when the series moves to Saint Paul on Sunday.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...