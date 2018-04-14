Jets' Tyler Myers: Opens scoring in victory

Myers had the first goal of the night and added an assist Friday in a 4-1 win over Minnesota in Game 2.

Amazingly, that was Myers' first goal in exactly two months, as his last regular-season goal came Feb. 13. If the defenseman's got his touch back, he's going to be a nice sleeper play given the chances that the Jets are creating so far in this series. He should be a solid option when the series moves to Saint Paul on Sunday.